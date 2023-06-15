A lot of love: Vijay Varma breaks silence on Tamannaah Bhatia affair

Days after Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia confessed her romantic relationship with co-star Vijay Varma, the latter also breaks the silence on his personal life.

In a recent conversation with Indian YouTuber Janice Sequeira, the ‘Darlings’ actor was once again quizzed about his personal life, more so, after his till-now-rumoured girlfriend, Bhatia confirmed to be dating him.

To which, he replied, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now and I’m happy.”

Moreover, when asked why he avoids the discussion around his personal life in the media, Varma said that he wants his work to be focused rather than personal matters.

It is pertinent to mention his statement came days after Bhatia confirmed their relationship earlier this week, calling Varma her ‘happy place’. “He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” said the ‘Humshakals’ actor about her beau.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be sharing the screen for the first time in Netflix’s anthology film, ‘Lust Stories 2’, co-starring Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta.

The title is set to premiere on the streaming giant on June 29.

