Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up ‘Jailer’ shoot

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia and cinema legend Rajinikanth wrapped up the shooting for their upcoming title ‘Jailer’.

The ensemble star cast of the much-awaited South-Indian film ‘Jailer’ completed the shooting schedule on Thursday, by cutting into the massive cake for the celebration.

The production company for the title, Sun Pictures shared the clicks from the wrap-up party on their Twitter handle. “It’s a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom,” read the text with the pictures, featuring the whole cast and crew of the film, as they cut the humongous cake, reading ‘Jailer shoot wrapped’.

The team is also seen doing thumbs-ups in one of the pictures from the celebration.

As for ‘Jailer’, the Tamil action-comedy is scheduled for theatrical release on August 10. Apart from Rajinikanth in the titular Muthuvel Pandian, a prison jailer, and Bhatia, the ensemble cast of the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu along with Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal in a cameo appearance.

The title is written and directed by South-Indian filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and is bankrolled by media mogul Kalanithi Maran under his production banner.