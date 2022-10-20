Anmol Baloch ‘refused’ to go for drama shoot after a day; Here’s why!

Showbiz starlet Anmol Baloch shared her journey to showbiz and revealed how she had refused to go for the shoot after the first day.

In her recent interview with a news outlet, the ‘Khwab Nagar ki Shehzadi’ star got candid about her journey of being an actor. Baloch shared the struggles she faced at the earlier stage of her career when she used to be disregarded as just ‘a pretty face’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“I’ve been told that ‘being just a good face is not enough, one must know how to act as well’,” Baloch told the interviewer and revealed that she used to end up ‘crying in a bathroom’ and would often ‘refuse to continue working [in showbiz]’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

“Despite all the remarks, I would push myself to shoot every single day in an effort to get better at what I do,” she added.

Speaking about her journey into the glam world, Baloch revealed that she created a Facebook ID with the label ‘actor’ and was then approached by one of the directors for a role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

She said, “I got a call from a director who asked me to come to his home for audition, which obviously I was reluctant to.”

“Later, the director assured me that drama shoots and production work is held at his home, so I went there with my mother and got my first acting job then,” the celebrity detailed.

Also read: Bad news for Anmol Baloch fans; actor breaks silence on marriage plans!

On the professional front, Anmol Baloch was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ alongside Usama Khan. Previously, she essayed Sehar in Mashal Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar starrer ‘Khwab Nagar ki Shehzadi’.

Comments