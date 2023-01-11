Anmol Baloch’s birthday pictures are breaking the internet

Actor Anmol Baloch shared videos and pictures of her birthday celebrations on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral videos and pictures showed Anmol Baloch blowing the candles on the cakes.

Her visuals garnered heartwarming comments from the application’s users. They felicitated birthday greetings to the celebrity.

The actor has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to post visuals of herself. Earlier, she won netizens with clicks of her in matching black shoes.

Moreover, she captivated netizens with pictures of her in a red embroidered three-piece suit.

On the professional front, Anmol Baloch said she wanted to work in unusual dramas and films. The actor added that she was thinking of exploring the Showbiz industry’s production side.

The actor has worked in hit ARY Digital serials ‘Ek Sitam Aur‘ and ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi‘.

ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘Zindagi With Sajid Hasan‘, the ‘Khwab Nagar ki Shehzadi‘ actor confirmed that she has no plans to get married anytime soon.

Anmol Baloch said she is still a ‘kid’ and is not planning to settle down or have a family in future. However, she also teased not having a planned schedule for that, and may marry when she finds the right person – be it a day, a couple of years or even a decade.

The actor stated that a guy should be ‘honest and understanding’ and must be a ‘noble person’ like her family.

