Anmol Pinky accused of attempting to obtain fake CNIC

KARACHI: Alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky has reportedly been accused of attempting to obtain a fake national identity card under a false name, prompting police to initiate formal correspondence with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), ARY News reported.

According to South Zone police, a letter has been sent to NADRA seeking legal action in connection with the alleged attempt to procure a forged identity document.

Police stated that Anmol Pinky allegedly attempted to obtain a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) in February under the name “Saira Shoukat.” However, the attempt was unsuccessful, and no fake identity card was issued, officials added.

Authorities have requested that legal proceedings be initiated over the alleged attempt to create fraudulent identification records.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Earlier, Additional Inspector General (IG) Azad Khan had termed Anmol alias Pinky a “clever accused” and said the investigation into the high-profile case is still at an early stage, stressing that authorities will proceed strictly on merit.

According to reports, the additional IG said the defence counsel made several arguments to avoid the accused’s physical remand, but claimed those assertions had no connection with the facts of the case.

He said it would be premature to disclose who might be backing Anmol alias Pinky, adding that investigators cannot reveal such details until the inquiry is completed.

Azad Khan further alleged that the accused’s lawyer attempted to create doubts in the judge’s mind during court proceedings, but maintained that investigators are committed to conducting a transparent and impartial probe.

“The investigation has only just begun and will move forward solely on merit,” he said.

The senior police official also confirmed action has been taken against the SSP, SHO and investigating officer over lapses related to the accused’s court appearance.

He warned that no one found involved during the course of the investigation would be spared, regardless of their position or influence.

Rejecting reports of external pressure, Azad Khan said there was no pressure of any kind in the case involving Anmol alias Pinky.

Calling the matter a serious social concern, he said the case was not limited to one individual but was linked to the future of coming generations, underscoring the need for a thorough and uncompromising investigation.