KARACHI: Fresh details have surfaced regarding the alleged narcotics network operated by Anmol alias “Pinky,” the suspected cocaine maker and dealer arrested from Karachi’s Garden area, revealing how she allegedly built one of the city’s most organized drug distribution operations, ARY News reported.

According to investigative sources, Anmol Pinky left home at the age of 14 with ambitions of becoming a model and soon became involved in party circles. Sources claim she later married a lawyer allegedly linked to an international cocaine trafficking network, after which she reportedly entered the narcotics trade alongside him.

Following her divorce from the lawyer, Anmol allegedly married a police officer and gradually expanded her operations with the assistance of her three brothers. Investigators claim she learned methods of cocaine production through internet research before eventually creating her own “brand” within the underground drug market.

Also Read: Anmol Pinky’s past, money trail and marriage to police officer under scrutiny

Sources further alleged that Punjab Police arrested Anmol nearly five years ago but later released her after an alleged bribe of Rs70 million was paid. These claims, however, have not been independently verified by authorities.

According to investigators, cocaine shipments were allegedly transported from Lahore to Karachi by train through two female couriers carrying multiple packets of narcotics. Upon arrival at railway stations, bike riders would reportedly collect separate consignments and distribute them to dealers across the city.

The network was allegedly designed in a compartmentalized manner, with members operating independently and rarely meeting one another directly. Payments were reportedly transferred through bank accounts to avoid detection.

Investigators also claimed that Anmol owns a hotel in Gilgit and that her brother Nasir’s girlfriend was actively involved in the operation. She allegedly helped supply cocaine at private parties in Karachi.

Sources said two of Anmol’s brothers had previously been arrested by Karachi Police in separate cases linked to narcotics activities.

Authorities believe the alleged cocaine network generated millions of rupees in monthly profits. However, law enforcement agencies have yet to officially confirm several of the claims circulating in media reports as investigations continue.