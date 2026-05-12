KARACHI: The arrest of alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky in Karachi has taken a dramatic turn after new details emerged about her personal life, alleged financial dealings, and reported links to a police officer in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to reports, investigators revealed that Anmol Pinky had allegedly entered into a second marriage with a DSP-level police officer in Lahore.

Authorities now claim that the officer purchased two bungalows using money allegedly provided by her, a detail that has intensified scrutiny around the case and raised fresh questions about possible protection networks.

During interrogation, Anmol Pinky reportedly told investigators that an official identified as Ahsan, allegedly linked to a state institution, once detained her brother and later pressured her for money.

She claimed that she initially paid Rs50 million and afterward continued making monthly payments ranging between Rs2.5 million and Rs3 million.

The accused also disclosed that she had previously been arrested in Lahore, where she first came into contact with the police officer she later married.

Investigators allege the relationship eventually developed into marriage, while financial transactions between the two continued over time.

Police sources further claim that Anmol Pinky’s first husband lives in Malaysia and was the person who initially taught her how to manufacture cocaine.

According to investigators, she later expanded the operation herself, allegedly setting up a fully functional drug lab and building a direct customer network. Authorities believe narcotics were being delivered through online orders, with drugs transported directly to addresses provided by buyers.

Also Read: Anmol alias Pinky sent to jail in multiple drug, arms cases

The case drew additional attention after Anmol Pinky was presented in court in Karachi without handcuffs, despite spending the previous night at South Police Station.

The move triggered criticism inside the courtroom, where officials were questioned over why standard procedure had not been followed. Some officers admitted that whether male or female, an accused person should ordinarily be presented in restraints during court proceedings.

The court has since rejected the police request for physical remand and instead sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

Two separate cases have been registered against Anmol Pinky. One falls under the Sindh Control of Narcotic Substances laws, while the second relates to illegal weapons charges filed under the Sindh Arms Act.