KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday accepted Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi’s challenge for drug tests of Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) following the arrest of alleged drug dealer Anmol alias “Pinky,” saying the Sindh government was ready for serious action against narcotics networks.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly, Sharjeel Inam Memon said drug abuse is not only an issue for Sindh or Pakistan but a global problem, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in the narcotics trade.

“The arrest of Anmol alias Pinky reflects the government’s clear intention to eliminate drugs from society,” he said.

He stated that the accused had long been wanted by police, praising law enforcement agencies for arresting the alleged drug dealer.

Sharjeel Memon said he had repeatedly spoken against drug abuse and stressed the need to make Sindh free from narcotics.

Referring to the opposition leader’s proposal for drug testing of lawmakers, he said, “We are ready for the tests,” while urging political parties not to use the issue for point-scoring.

He added that people from different sectors of society were involved in the drug trade and warned that no one linked to the network behind Anmol Pinky would be spared.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi demanded accountability and called for a thorough investigation into the drug network.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Ali Khurshidi claimed that influential individuals were involved in the racket and urged authorities to expose the entire nexus.

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“This is a societal issue, and charity begins at home,” he said, demanding that MPAs undergo drug tests to determine the extent of substance use among lawmakers.

The opposition leader also criticized the Sindh government over governance issues, alleging that the PPP had failed to address problems in various departments despite being in power in the province for 18 years.

He said families across Sindh were being destroyed due to narcotics and called for those backing the drug network to be brought to justice.