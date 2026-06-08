Anmol Pinky: Cases adjourned as police delay submission of challan

KARACHI: Proceedings in drug-related cases against alleged cocaine dealer Anmol aka Pinky, were held before a Judicial Magistrate (South) in Karachi in connection with two cases registered in the Garden area.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested in the month of May from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

During the hearing, the investigation officer failed to submit the challan, resulting in delays in the proceedings. The officer once again sought additional time to file the report.

The court granted the request and directed the investigation officer to submit the challan at the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until June 15.

It was also noted that the accused and co-accused were not produced via video link during the proceedings.

Police admit Anmol Pinky arrested from Lahore

Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs ordered expansion of action against drug rehabilitation facilities’ network, citing ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against narcotics networks.

Sindh Police acknowledged that Anmol Pinky had been arrested in Lahore, according to sources. MNA Agha Rafiullah questioned why Sindh’s reputation had been tarnished across the country if the arrest had in fact taken place in Lahore.

During the briefing, committee members were informed that snuff (naswar) worth Rs1 billion had been exported from the country, said Qadir Patel.

Patel further asked why paan and gutka remained banned if naswar exports were being permitted.

Committee member Nabeel Gabol criticised the authorities, stating that enforcement action against mawa, gutka and narcotics appeared to be focused primarily on Lyari and poorer communities.