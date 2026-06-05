KARACHI: Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs ordered expansion of action against drug rehabilitation facilities’ network, citing ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against narcotics networks.

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Sindh Police acknowledged that Anmol Pinky had been arrested in Lahore, according to sources.

MNA Agha Rafiullah questioned why Sindh’s reputation had been tarnished across the country if the arrest had in fact taken place in Lahore.

During the briefing, committee members were informed that snuff (naswar) worth Rs1 billion had been exported from the country, said Qadir Patel.

Patel further asked why paan and gutka remained banned if naswar exports were being permitted.

Responding to the query, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar said there was a legal anomaly in the existing framework, adding that the harmful effects of mawa and gutka differed from those associated with naswar.

Committee member Nabeel Gabol criticised the authorities, stating that enforcement action against mawa, gutka and narcotics appeared to be focused primarily on Lyari and poorer communities.

He claimed he could provide details of specific locations and the manner in which narcotics were allegedly being supplied with police involvement.

Faryal Talpur called for stronger action against drug trafficking and urged police officials to take further measures. She also asked Gabol to provide the relevant information so that law enforcement authorities could investigate and act accordingly.