The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has recommended the dismissal of two officers following an internal inquiry into their alleged links with suspected criminal figure Anmol Pinky, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier in the month of May from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

As per details, the inquiry was launched after allegations surfaced regarding their alleged contacts with Anmol Pinky. The officers named for dismissal are Constable Ali Qureshi and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kafeel Awan.

Sources said the investigation has now been completed, with CTD officials submitting their findings to senior authorities and recommending that disciplinary action be taken against both officers, including their removal from service.

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Investigators reportedly examined the officers’ mobile phone records and carried out forensic analyses of their devices. Details of their bank accounts were also reviewed as part of the inquiry in Anmol Pinky case.

According to police sources, scrutiny intensified after the arrest of a motorcycle rider allegedly associated with Anmol Pinky. Investigators subsequently examined the nature of the officers’ alleged contacts and communications.

Both Ali Qureshi and Kafeel Awan were taken into custody during the course of the investigation and their statements were formally recorded. They were later released pending further proceedings.

Senior authorities are now reviewing the inquiry report and the recommendations submitted by CTD officials before making a final decision on the officers’ future employment.