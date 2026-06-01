Anmol Pinky: Cocaine being supplied in 'chips packets' in Karachi

Karachi Police have arrested Anmol Pinky; however, reports suggest that despite being in custody, the cocaine trafficking network allegedly associated with her network continues to operate.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

Investigations indicate that drug trafficking networks have altered their methods of supply. In Karachi, cocaine is reportedly being concealed within snack packets, including children’s crisps and papad packaging.

It has further been alleged that cocaine is being delivered to homes, bungalows, and restaurants concealed inside such snack packets.

Sources claim that members of the “Pinky network” have issued additional account numbers for transactions. Online payment details, including one-time or “OneZip” accounts and other digital accounts, are reportedly being shared directly with customers.

In one reported exchange, a supplier allegedly instructed a customer“My rider will deliver several packets of chips.”

The supplier further allegedly explained:“Inside these chips packets, there will also be a separate packet containing cocaine.”

It is further reported that suppliers continue to provide detailed instructions to customers regarding delivery and concealment methods.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the alleged network and its evolving operational tactics.