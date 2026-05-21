KARACHI: A local court in Karachi on Thursday allowed police to investigate ‘facilitator’ of Anmol Pinky, widely referred to as “Cocaine Queen”.

As per details, the Darakhshan and Garden police have intensified their investigatthe facilitatorion into the alleged drug network linked to Anmol Pinky, by moving against her suspected facilitators.

Police approached the Karachi City Court to seek permission to arrest and interrogate Muhammad Sameer, described as a close associate and alleged facilitator of the Anmol Pinky, in connection with multiple cases.

The court granted police permission to arrest and investigate the suspect in two separate cases and directed investigating officers to interrogate him at Central Jail, where he is currently imprisoned.

According to police officials, Muhammad Sameer has been in custody since June 2021 in a narcotics case involving the recovery of hashish.

Police stated that accused is presently in police custody on physical remand. During interrogation, she allegedly disclosed the names of riders involved in the supply and distribution of narcotics.

Investigators claimed that Muhammad Sameer worked as a rider for the accused and allegedly used a motorcycle to deliver narcotics across the city. Police further alleged that he was also involved in transferring proceeds generated through drug sales into bank accounts.

Police informed the court that further interrogation of the suspect is required and requested his remand for investigation purposes.