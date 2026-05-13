KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has said the provincial government will move against the female magistrate who denied even a 24-hour physical remand in the high-profile case involving alleged drug dealer Anmol Pinky, while also announcing the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the wider network and controversy surrounding the case.

Speaking exclusively in the ARY News programme 11th Hour, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar questioned how such a major narcotics case could proceed without investigators being granted enough time for interrogation. He suggested that refusing remand in a high-profile matter had itself become a serious question mark and indicated that authorities would formally challenge the magistrate’s decision.

The Sindh home minister admitted the handling of the Anmol Pinky case had become an embarrassment for the provincial administration, saying he personally felt ashamed over the way the system appeared to function during the court proceedings.

He particularly criticised the manner in which Anmol Pinky was presented before the court, noting that the accused was brought in without proper security arrangements despite the seriousness of the allegations.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar remarked somewhat sarcastically that he was thankful the suspect did not attempt to flee from court, adding that the entire episode reflected poorly on the police department.

During the interview, the minister disclosed that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was now being formed to probe the broader network connected to the case.

According to him, the JIT will include the Additional IG, senior intelligence officials and bureaucratic representatives in an effort to ensure transparency and avoid claims that the wrong person had been arrested.

He further stated that authorities were reviewing the strength of the police remand papers submitted before the court and examining whether procedural weaknesses may have contributed to the remand rejection.

Discussing the wider narcotics problem in Karachi, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said Anmol Pinky was not the only figure involved in such activities and claimed several organised drug gangs were operating within the city. He described Karachi as a major hub where narcotics networks often find it easier to hide due to the city’s size and complexity.

The minister also alleged that Anmol Pinky was directly involved in cocaine production, describing her as a moving drug factory because of the scale of operations investigators believe she managed. He confirmed that separate cases linked to the Anti-Narcotics Force and other local police stations already existed against the accused.

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According to Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, police will seek remand in every pending case registered against Anmol Pinky as the investigation expands. He insisted the government had already made up its mind to pursue drug syndicates aggressively and warned that anyone found facilitating or protecting such networks would also face arrest and legal action.