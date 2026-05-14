KARACHI: The drug test of alleged cocaine trafficker Anmol alias Pinky has not yet been conducted, ARY News reported.

According to reports, although a medical examination of the accused was carried out today, samples required for a drug test were not collected.

Officials said that for a standard drug screening, blood, urine, and hair samples are sent to a laboratory for analysis to determine possible drug use.

They added that the laboratory reports play a key role in establishing findings related to narcotics consumption.

Sources further stated that since the drug test has not been completed, it is currently not possible to determine whether Anmol Pinky had used drugs.

Authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the delay in sample collection, while procedural matters are still under review.

Earlier, alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky reportedly claimed that she is suffering from a serious illness during custody proceedings, prompting authorities to arrange a medical examination.

According to details, the accused stated that she is suffering from chronic kidney disease and sought medical attention while in custody.

Following her claim, police arranged a medical examination, and a female police surgeon conducted her check-up in Karachi.

Sources said the police surgeon has prepared the initial medical report after examining the accused. However, officials have not yet officially disclosed the findings of the report.

Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.