ISLAMABAD, August 13: Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan has said that Anmol Pinky was not such a major drug supplier, adding that the case received greater attention because of media coverage, ARY News reported.

Azad Khan briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on the Anmol Pinky case. He said 10 people had been challaned in the case, while two suspects were operating the accused woman’s social media and financial accounts.

According to the Additional IG, Anmol Pinky operated her network from Lahore, while a suspect named Sameer was also among her key associates.

He said a man named Aqib was running Pinky’s drug network in Karachi. Sabira and Humaira were also active members of the network and worked as her riders.

Azad Khan said African nationals were supplying cocaine to Anmol Pinky.

He further told the committee that Anmol Pinky had 25 riders, all of whom had been identified. One account received Rs30 million in just one year, while a single transaction amounted to Rs29 million.

The investigation has so far uncovered financial data involving Rs100 million, he added.

Committee Chairman Senator Saifullah Abro asked whether Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry had contacted police regarding the case.

Azad Khan replied that Talal Chaudhry had not contacted them. He said investigations into Pinky’s benami accounts were still underway.

Police had arrested alleged high-profile narcotics supplier Anmol alias Pinky during an intelligence-based operation in May 2026.

Officials claimed that she was among the country’s most wanted drug traffickers and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Authorities said Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a functioning cocaine production unit. Police claimed to have recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemicals including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol during the raid.

Also Read: Anmol alias Pinky acquitted in three drug cases in Karachi