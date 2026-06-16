KARACHI: Significant progress has been made in the investigation of Anmol Pinky case, with forensic assistance from federal investigative agencies, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Anmol Pinky was arrested in the month of May from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

Investigators said they have received the forensic report of the suspect’s mobile phone, which has been handed over to the investigating officer for further examination.

Sources revealed that more than 100GB of data has been recovered from the device, including approximately 75,000 images and other visual records.

The recovered material is said to include hundreds of screenshots related to online transactions, bank slips, and financial records, suggesting extensive digital financial activity under scrutiny.

Read more: Seven fugitives linked to Anmol Pinky drug case identified

Investigators further said that data extracted from the phone includes contact records of around 13,000 individuals, along with approximately 42,000 call logs linked to multiple networks and services.

The forensic analysis also indicates that the suspect had been using two separate WhatsApp accounts on a single device. One account was linked to a personal number, while the other was reportedly used for business purposes.

Authorities said the digital evidence is now being thoroughly analysed as part of the ongoing investigation against Anmol Pinky, with further developments expected as the inquiry progresses.