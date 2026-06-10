Karachi police have identified seven additional suspects in connection with a drug trafficking case involving Anmol Pinky, and have declared all of them absconders, according to a report submitted to the court.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested in the month of May from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The fresh report, a copy of which has been obtained by local media, states that Anmol was arrested on 12 May during an operation conducted by law enforcement authorities.

Following her arrest, three alleged facilitators were also taken into custody. The suspects have been identified as Zeeshan, Sohail and Sameer.

Investigators told the court that seven close associates of the accused remain at large. The absconding suspects have been named as Fayyaz, Aqib, Hamza, Aijaz, Zaid, and two women identified as Sabira and Aina.

Police said efforts are continuing to locate and apprehend the fugitives as the investigation into the case progresses.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the alleged roles of the absconding suspects or the scope of the narcotics network under investigation.

Earlier, Sindh police admitted that Anmol Pinky was arrested in Lahore

Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs ordered expansion of action against drug rehabilitation facilities’ network, citing ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against narcotics networks.

Sindh Police acknowledged that Anmol Pinky had been arrested in Lahore, according to sources. MNA Agha Rafiullah questioned why Sindh’s reputation had been tarnished across the country if the arrest had in fact taken place in Lahore.

During the briefing, committee members were informed that snuff (naswar) worth Rs1 billion had been exported from the country, said Qadir Patel.