KARACHI: The Karachi Police high command has suspended multiple officers of Garden Police Station over allegations of providing special protocol to alleged drug network operator Anmol alias “Pinky” during court appearances, ARY News reported.

According to official directives, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi ordered the suspension of SHO Hanif Siyal, SIO Zafar Iqbal, and IO Saeed Ahmed.

Police sources said the suspended officers were allegedly seen facilitating and escorting the accused with VIP-style treatment while presenting her before court.

The AIG Karachi has appointed SSP South as the inquiry officer and directed him to submit a detailed investigation report within three days.

To ensure an impartial investigation, a separate inquiry team has also been formed under the supervision of SP Investigation District City. The team includes DSP Imtiaz Hussain, DSP Asif Munawar, Inspector Ghaus Alam, Waheed Qureshi, and Misal Khan.

Authorities have further directed investigators to complete probes into all related cases and submit a comprehensive report within 15 days.

Meanwhile, a special committee comprising SSP South, SSP City, and SSP SIU has also been constituted to examine the wider dimensions of the case. The committee will operate under the supervision of DIG South.

The latest development comes amid expanding investigations into the alleged narcotics network linked to Anmol Pinky, who is accused of operating an organized cocaine supply chain in Karachi’s South Zone.

The suspensions have intensified scrutiny over possible internal facilitation within law enforcement circles and raised serious concerns regarding police accountability in high-profile narcotics cases.

Also Read: Anmol Pinky’s past, money trail and marriage to police officer under scrutiny

Earlier, alleged high-profile cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky was brought to a court in Karachi without handcuffs, in an apparent protocol.

According to reports, the investigating officer escorted the suspect while walking behind her and guiding the way as she confidently entered the courtroom.

Sources claimed that during custody, the suspect had expressed confidence that she would soon be released.

Police arrested the alleged high-profile narcotics supplier, Pinky, during an intelligence-based operation conducted by Garden Police on the indication of security agencies.

Officials claimed that she was among the country’s most wanted drug traffickers and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Authorities stated that Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a fully functional cocaine production unit. During the raid, police recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemical substances including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol.