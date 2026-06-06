Anmol Pinky refuses to own WhatsApp voice notes, messages

KARACHI: The alleged “Drug Queen” Anmol, alias Pinky, has categorically refused to own WhatsApp messages and call recordings presented against her, claiming the voice is not hers, ARY News reported.

A Judicial Magistrate at the City Court heard the narcotics and other serious cases registered against the alleged drug dealer.

A dramatic situation arose during the investigation when the accused denied the digital evidence compiled against her by the police.

Police officials stated that when the alleged voice recordings, call records, and voice messages were played to the accused during interrogation, she refused to accept them, maintaining that it was not her voice.

She claimed she is being falsely implicated, reiterating that the voice in the messages and calls does not belong to her.

Following her refusal, the police took a strict legal route and filed a formal petition in court.

The petition requested the court to issue orders to send the accused’s voice recordings, call data, and all other digital evidence to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for scientific analysis.

Read More: Sindh police admit Anmol Pinky was arrested from Lahore

The police maintained that once the voice-matching report is received from Punjab’s state-of-the-art forensic laboratory, it will scientifically prove that the voice belongs to Anmol alias Pinky. This, they added, will help bring the case to its logical conclusion and ensure a strict punishment for the accused.