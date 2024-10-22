Anna Kendrick opens up on directing Netflix’s ‘Woman of the Hour’

Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick made her directional debut with Netflix thriller “Woman of the Hour” based on the real-life story of a serial killer who appeared on a dating show.

The movie has grabbed the attention of fans and became the no.1 film on Netflix following its streaming debut on Netflix on October 18.

Reflecting on her experience of directing the film, Anna Kendrick revealed that she wanted to focus more on the cast and crew’s contributions than her own.

According to the Hollywood star, directing ‘Woman of the Hour’ required her to be more vulnerable than writing her memoir.

“Those were real stories from my real life, but I was presenting them in ways that were often glib and mostly designed to be lighthearted and entertaining. Even though these are not stories from my real life, it feels, like, dangerously revealing. It feels like I’m revealing something about myself in every frame, no matter if it’s intentional or not,” she said.

Kendrick was of the view that the movie scenes reflected her terrors in life.

“Every moment of the movie is kind of a reflection of my own terror. I don’t think it’s an accident that I responded to this script at a time when I’d just been through something really devastating and traumatic and that really changed my worldview,” she added.

‘Woman of the Hour,’ a true-crime thriller follows Sheryl (played by Anna Kendrick), an aspiring actress who appears on a dating show and is partnered with a serial killer.

The film highlights misogyny in the 70s and the tragic end of the women’s lives who were victims of the notorious serial killer.