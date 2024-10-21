Netflix user ‘chilled to the core’ watching Anna Kendrick’s thriller

Netflix users are in awe of Hollywood star Anna Kendrick’s “Woman of The Hour,” based on the real-life story of a serial killer who appeared on a dating show.

First streamed on Netflix on October 18, the thriller became no.1 within days as fans poured love on the depiction of real-life events.

The true-crime thriller follows Sheryl (played by Anna Kendrick), an aspiring actress who appears on a dating show and is partnered with a serial killer.

The film highlights misogyny in the 70s and the tragic end of the women’s lives who were victims of the notorious serial killer.

The Hollywood actress made her directional debut with ‘Woman of The Hour’ and garnered widespread acclaim from fans for her talents.

“Tuned into #WomanOfTheHour for Anna Kendrick only to be chilled to my core while watching. Later found out she also directed it. If scaring me to my wit’s end was the objective, mission accomplished,” a user wrote on X.

Another added: “I loved everything about @AnnaKendrick47’s #WomanOfTheHour. Giving victims a story, letting us know who these women were, was such a beautiful touch. One of my favorite dives into fictionalized true crime.”

A third user wrote: “Highly recommend WOMAN OF THE HOUR. Impressed with McDonald‘s writing bc so many sentences & instances are relatable for women.”

A user hailed Anna Kendrick’s directional skills in the thriller, saying that she should be referred to as a director instead of an actress.

“Anna Kendrick absolutely smashes in her directional debut in The Woman of the Hour, from now on she’s to be referred as DIRECTOR Anna Kendrick for yall,” the user wrote.

The story of the movie is based on serial killer Rodney Alcala who appeared on the dating series “The Dating Game” in the US in 1978.

It was later revealed that he had been killing people while appearing on the show, earning him the nickname The Dating Game killer.

Reports said that Alcala killed as many as six people between 1968 and 1979.

The Dating Game killer was sentenced to death but spent his life in prison for five murders. He died in 2021 from natural causes at the age of 77.