Blake Lively’s costar on working with her on ‘A Simple Favor 2’

Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick spilt the beans on her working experience with Blake Lively during the filming of “A Simple Favor 2.”

The two actresses first worked on 2018’s “A Simple Favor,” based on the novel of the same name.

The film tells the story of a widowed single mother named Stephanie, played by Anna Kendrick, working as a vlogger.

Kendrick’s character looks enviously upon her best friend, Emily (Blake Lively) who has a successful career, a loving family and a glamorous lifestyle.

However, her life is upended when Emily mysteriously disappears, leading Stephanie to launch her own investigation into her friend’s past.

The mystery-comedy film proved to be a massive hit and Lionsgate and Amazon Studios in March this year announced that a sequel to ‘A Simple Favor,’ was being developed, which will see the two Hollywood actresses return for their roles with Paul Feig to direct.

Reacting to her experience of reuniting with Lively for ‘A Simple Favor 2,’ Anna Kendrick said that it was lovely reuniting with her costar for the follow-up.

“She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don’t get to see each other often. But it was lovely, and I think that those characters have such weird chemistry that it’s so fun to just get the gang back together. And it does feel a little bit like riding a bike,” the Hollywood actress added.

When asked about the plot details of their upcoming film, Kendrick said, “I need to call Paul Feig and be like, ‘What am I allowed to talk about?’ We shot it in Italy, so the locations are just unbelievable. And I felt spoiled rotten shooting there.”

However, she did tease that the sequel movie will be crazier than the first one.

“So the second movie is nuts. I know I’m going to say that, like, ‘Oh, it’s crazier than the last one,’ but girl, it’s a lot,” said Anna Kendrick.