Blake Lively ‘surprised’ by ‘It Ends With Us’ backlash

Hollywood star Blake Lively has finally opened up about the controversy surrounding her recent hit movie “It Ends With Us” opposite Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film.

The “Green Lantern” actress was taken off guard over the backlash she received following her alleged dispute with the movie’s director, PEOPLE reported, citing a source close to Lively.

“She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She’s just not used to this kind of drama,” the source said.

While the situation “felt out of control to her,” the source said that Blake Lively, 37, “enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she’s excited about.”

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, the movie became the highest-grossing box-office hit of the Hollywood actress’ career so far.

Lively, who was also a producer on ‘It Ends With Us,’ reportedly got into a dispute with the film’s director and male lead Justin Baldoni.

The alleged tension between the co-stars took the internet by storm as they did not pose for photos together on the red carpet at the premiere.

Blake Lively was also criticised for ‘forgetting’ that her character in ‘It Ends With Us’ was the victim of domestic abuse.

Social media users mention that the “Gossip Girl” actor failed to discuss the most important theme of the movie.

Several asserted that the Hollywood star made the entire press tour about herself instead of touching on the topic of domestic abuse.

Ahead of the film’s release last month, Lively expressed her passion for creating the film while hoping that it would shed light on important issues and empower other women.

“It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it,” she wrote on Instagram after opening weekend. “We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses. Thank you all for embracing It Ends With Us with the same love, pain and joy we had sharing it with you all.”