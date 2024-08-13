Blake Lively slammed for ‘forgetting’ original theme of ‘It Ends With Us’

Hollywood star Blake Lively was slammed for ‘forgetting’ that her character in “It Ends With Us” was the victim of domestic abuse.

Social media users mention that the “Gossip Girl” actor failed to discuss the most important theme of the movie by director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Several asserted that Blake Lively made the entire press tour about herself instead of touching on the topic of domestic abuse.

‘It Ends With Us,’ an adaptation of the popular Colleen Hoover novel, shows Blake Lively’s character Lily Bloom torn between two men.

The movie shows her character romantically involved with a man who abuses her in violent outbursts.

Read more: Blake Lively finds passion and pressure in ‘It Ends With Us’ adaptation

However, the Hollywood actress received backlash after she allegedly ignored to discuss the topic while promoting the movie.

Taking to X, a user going by name of Kelsey wrote that Lively made the press tour a ‘goofy barbie moment’ when the movie was revolving around a sensitive topic such as domestic abuse.

“blake lively forgetting her character is a victim of domestic abuse and instead trying to give the entire press run a silly goofy barbie moment while justin baldoni is using his press time to talk about the importance of stopping the cycle of abuse is why I’m always on his side,” the user wrote.

Another mentioned that only director Justin Baldoni was talking about the domestic abuse.

“out of everyone from that cast it’s insane that only he has taken the initiative to talk about the domestic abuse aspect of the film. while blake lively is … promoting her brand,” the user opined.

A third user accused the actress of highlighting her movie’s box-office competition with her husband Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“blake lively is actually super f–king weird for using her press time to try to have a barbie/oppenheimer moment with her husband instead of remembering her character is a victim of domestic violence. like as a woman why is she doing that?” the user wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Black Lively received criticism amid reports that the director of ‘It Ends With Us’ had been feuding with her while promoting their new film.

Reportedly, the two were at odds over creative differences as Lively was also a producer for the film