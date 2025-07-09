Anna Kendrick sparks dating rumours with Emmy-winning comedian

Oscar-nominated actor Anna Kendrick is reportedly dating Emmy-winning stand-up comedian Alex Edelman for ‘several months’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Anna Kendrick, 39, who last dated fellow actor Bill Hader till 2022, has been romantically involved with ‘Millennial’ star Alex Edelman, 36, since last year, revealed a source close to the ‘Woman of the Hour’ actor.

Days after the photos of the two, together in a car in Los Angeles, surfaced on the internet, hinting at their secret romance, an insider has now confirmed that they ‘have been dating for several months’.

The couple reportedly ‘celebrated his birthday together in March’ and Kendrick has even ‘met’ with her beau’s mom.

“It doesn’t seem casual,” the source shared. “Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”

Neither Kendrick nor her reps have yet commented on the development.

Notably, Edelman was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, whereas Kendrick’s dating history includes Edgar Wright, Ben Richardson and Bill Hader.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kendrick was last seen in ‘Another Simple Favour’, with Blake Lively.

Also Read: ‘The Accountant 2’ director hints at Anna Kendrick’s return in third movie