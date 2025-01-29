Anna Kournikova spotted in wheelchair during Miami outing

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova, wife of famous singer Enrique Iglesias, made a rare public appearance over the weekend when she was spotted out with her children and their friends at a shopping mall in Miami, Florida.

The former tennis star was in a wheelchair and wearing an orthopedic boot, which sparked concern among her fans. It seems she may have recently had surgery, although details are not yet clear.

Anna Kournikova’s husband, Enrique Iglesias, was not with her during this outing. Instead, the mom of three was being pushed by a friend while shopping at the Bal Harbour Mall.

Despite needing help to move around, Anna Kournikova appeared to be in good spirits. She laughed and chatted with her friends while spending time with her children, Lucy, seven, and Maria, four.

Anna and Enrique Iglesias also have a third child, Nicholas, who is a twin to Lucy, but he wasn’t seen in the photos.

It seems the group was celebrating a special occasion, as they were carrying a big pink balloon, which likely indicated that they were celebrating Maria’s upcoming birthday. Maria will turn five on January 30.

Anna Kournikova was dressed casually for the occasion in black sweatpants, with her hair pulled back into a messy bun, and wore sunglasses. In one of the photos, her bandaged finger was visible, adding to the concern about her condition.

Though Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are both very private about their family life, the couple has been together since 2001, when they met while shooting the music video for Enrique Iglesias’ song, “Escape.”

In terms of their careers, Anna Kournikova retired from professional tennis back in 2003 after a series of injuries, including severe back pain that made even simple tasks like tying her shoes difficult.

In a 2020 interview, Anna Kournikova opened up about how tough it was to retire at such a young age. She said, “It was very difficult and scary as hell. I did everything from therapy to 10-hour walks on the beach to discover, and think, and try new things.”

After retiring, Anna turned her focus to being a hands-on mother, a role she clearly enjoys.

Meanwhile, Enrique Iglesias has continued his music career but has said that he won’t be releasing any more full albums, although he will still produce singles.

He also shared how difficult it is for him to be away from his kids for too long. “It’s difficult to leave them for two days or two weeks. It’s not easy,” he said.