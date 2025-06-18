US official reveals what 911 caller claimed about Anne Burrell’s death

A US official has made shocking revelations about a 911 caller’s claim about Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’ host Anne Burrell’s death.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef was found dead in her Brooklyn home a day earlier.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said that Anne Burrell may have died due to a heart attack, as claimed by the 911 caller.

The 911 caller claimed the star chef went into “cardiac arrest” and was “DOA [dead on arrival],” Page Six quoted a New York City Fire Department spokesperson as saying.

Her family or a spokesperson have not commented on the report as local authorities continue to investigate her death.

It is worth noting here that Anne Burrell last posted a selfie with Elizabeth Eaton Rosenthal on Thursday, June 12, on her Instagram account.

The photo showed the star chef in good health and happy.

The American chef is best known for hosting ‘Secrets of a Restaurant Chef’ and also coaching culinary fumblers through hundreds of episodes of ‘Worst Cooks in America.’

Born in September 1969, to a flower shop owner in the central New York town of Cazenovia, Anne Burrell graduated from a culinary institute in 1996, after earning an English and communications degree from Canisius University.

Besides her bold and flavourful but not overly fancy dishes, she was known for her spiky platinum-blonde hairdo.