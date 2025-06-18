Celebrity chef Anne Burrell found dead at home

American chef and host of Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’, Anne Burrell, was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday.

As reported by foreign media, celebrity chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell, who hosted the American TV channel’s popular show ‘Secrets of a Restaurant Chef’ and coached culinary fumblers through hundreds of episodes of ‘Worst Cooks in America’, died yesterday, at the age of 55, the network confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef Anne Burrell passed away this morning,” the channel wrote in an Instagram post.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” the statement read further. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

According to the details, the police officials were called to her address early morning, when they found an unresponsive woman who was soon pronounced dead. While the police department did not release the woman’s name, the records show it was Burell’s address.

Though the cause was not immediately clear, medical examiners were set to conduct an autopsy.

Born in September 1969, to a flower shop owner in the central New York town of Cazenovia, Burrell graduated from a culinary institute in 1996, after earning an English and communications degree from Canisius University.

Besides her bold and flavorful but not overly fancy dishes, she was known for her spiky platinum-blonde hairdo.

