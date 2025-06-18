web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Anne Burrell’s friend reveals heartbreaking final chat with star chef

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Chef Elizabeth Falkner has disclosed the heartbreaking details of her final conversation with ‘Worst Cooks in America’ host Anne Burrell.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Burrell, 55, was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home a day earlier.

While authorities investigate the cause of her death, a New York Police Department spokesperson said that Anne Burrell may have died due to a heart attack, as claimed by the 911 caller.

The ‘Worst Cooks in America’ host’s last social media post featured a photo with her friend Elizabeth Falkner, who is also a chef.

Falkner has now revealed what they discussed in the conversation she had with the star chef a week before her death.

“I know we’re all in shock to hear about our friend @chefanneburrell,” Elizabeth Falkner wrote in an Instagram post.

Read more: US official reveals what 911 caller claimed about Anne Burrell’s death

“I just reconnected with Anne last week when I was in NYC and we were saying, let’s just make a point of talking more often and getting together when we can,” she continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Falkner (@cheffalkner)

Falkner maintained that they shared a close bond despite Anne Burrell being a fierce culinary competitor.

“And it was so good to see her last week and I feel blessed that she came to my dinner and she thanked me profusely for inviting her. We made a vow to be even better friends. You will seriously be missed Chef,” Elizabeth Falkner added.

Burrell hosted the popular show ‘Secrets of a Restaurant Chef’ and coached culinary fumblers through hundreds of episodes of ‘Worst Cooks in America.’

Born in September 1969, to a flower shop owner in the central New York town of Cazenovia, Anne Burrell graduated from a culinary institute in 1996, after earning an English and communications degree from Canisius University.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.