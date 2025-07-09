‘Mother Mary’ director recalls Anne Hathaway breaking down on set

‘Mother Mary’ director David Lowery has revealed an intense climactic scene where Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway broke down on set.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While details about the forthcoming title have been kept secret, it has been reported that ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star will play a pop icon in the midst of a personal crisis.

The film will see her fleeing her tour and reconnecting with an old friend, played by actor Michaela Coel.

‘Mother Mary’ director David Lowery is now opening up about the intensity of the scenes in the music-driven psychological drama.

During a recent interview, the filmmaker confirmed that the production took place in a 13th-century barn near Bonn, Germany, for multiple months.

“At one point Annie [Anne Hathaway] broke down and said, ‘I had to apologise because I think what’s going to come out of me will hurt you.’ And Michaela took her hands and said, ‘I love you, I trust you.’ We were in various stages of that for about a week, shooting that scene,” he said.

Read more: ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ key character unlikely to return for sequel

Reports had earlier said that Anne Hathaway had signed up for vocal and dance training for her role in ‘Mother Mary.’

“I had to submit to being a beginner. Getting to that mindset – I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard,” the Hollywood star said in an earlier interview about her prep for the role.

Apart from her role in ‘Mother Mary,’ Anne Hathaway is also returning as Andy Sachs in the hotly anticipated ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’

Last week, Disney announced that production on the sequel to the hit 2006 film began with Meryl Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.