Anne Hathaway calls Tom Holland a 'Dream Son'

Anne Hathaway hoped high for her children to be like Tom Holland.

In a new interview with CTV’s e-talk, the 43-year-old Hathaway, who is expecting baby number three with husband Adam Shulman, revealed she’d love for the couple’s kids to be as kind as her co-star.

Holland sat beside Hathaway for the joint interview as the reporter asked the expectant actress how she brings her “mother energy” to the Christopher Nolan-directed film, in which she stars as Penelope, the mother of Holland’s Telemachus.

“Well, first of all, I have to say as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child,” Hathaway said, motioning to Holland, who nearly spat out his drink while laughing at her comment. She continued, “Tom is like a dream son. And that, honestly, is kind of like the key to it. We have this amazing script, brilliant actors.”

“But also, I just really like Tom,” Hathaway said with a laugh, adding that she also loves her co-star Matt Damon, who portrays King Odysseus in the upcoming film. She further added, “And I love Chris, and so I just feel like even though this was this big, epic movie, it was really grounded in, like, intimate appreciation of each other, respect for each other”. She continued, “I don’t think any of us wanted to let Chris down. So I think we all just kind of harnessed our highest strength and our highest passion, and we just tried to be an actor that was worthy of being in a Chris Nolan movie”.

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Hathaway, who was named PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful 2026, revealed that she and Shulman, 45, were pregnant with baby number three via social media on June 19. She captioned her Instagram reel, while she revealed her baby bump, “x Baby, I’m yours x”.

The Mother Mary actress captioned an Instagram clip of her appearing onscreen in a crop top and flowy skirt to reveal her newest baby bump. Hathaway and Shulman are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and are known to keep their family life private.