Anne Hathaway drops first look from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway shared her first look photo as Andy Sachs in the upcoming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ on Monday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The actor, who first played the role in the 2006 original film, took to Instagram to share the photo as development continues on the sequel.

“Andy Sachs 2025,” Anne Hathaway captioned her post.

The Hollywood actor is reprising her role from the original film alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

In the original film, Hathaway played Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who goes on to become the personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep).

While the makers have kept the plot details for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in secret, the ending of the original saw Andy go to New York to pursue her career as a journalist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Director David Frankel is returning to helm the upcoming sequel with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Read more: Anne Hathaway’s ‘Verity’ gets new release date

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ will reportedly follow Presley’s (Meryl Streep) struggles as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

The sequel will also see her face off against Emily Blunt’s character, who has now become a high-powered executive for a luxury group.

It is to be noted here that Anne Hathaway is also set to return as royal Mia Thermopolis in ‘The Princess Diaries 3,’ currently in the works at Disney.

Directed by late filmmaker, Garry Marshall, the original 2001 film followed the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), ‘an American teen who finds out she is a Princess of the fictional Genovia’.