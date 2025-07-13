Anne Hathaway’s ‘Verity’ gets new release date

Amazon MGM Studios has announced a new release date for the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity,’ starring Anne Hathaway.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film was originally set for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

However, the studio has now pushed it to October 2, 2026.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling thriller novel, ‘Verity’ co-stars Anne Hathaway with Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner.

The script for the film was penned by Nick Antosca after Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna and the team of Will Honley and April Maguire worked on previous writings.

Apart from starring in ‘Verity,’ Anne Hathaway is also producing alongside Collen Hoover, and Showalter, among others.

The ‘Verity’ follows Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who is hired by Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett) to finish a popular book series written by his wife, author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), after an accident leaves her unable to complete it.

As Lowen settles in to work, she uncovers a hidden, unfinished manuscript that may hold unsettling secrets about the family’s past.

It is to be noted here that Colleen Hoover’s novels are most sought in the Hollywood after the box office success of last year’s ‘It Ends With Us’ starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar.

Meanwhile, Hathaway is set to return for a sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and her role in David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary.’

The film will see ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star play a pop icon in the midst of a personal crisis, who flees her tour and reconnecting with an old friend, played by actor Michaela Coel.