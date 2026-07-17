Anne Hathaway finds herself as 'Dory' in 'The Odyssey'

Lindsey Russell compares the newly released The Odyssey to Finding Nemo.

During the podcast on show, thisisheart noted that The Odyssey is similar to Finding Nemo. She then explained that, in Finding Nemo, Nemo is out there finding his dad, and his dad is looking for him. Anne Hathaway chipped in with her assumption, “is that it makes me Dory”? Then, she quickly confirmed, “I’m Dory, I just keep swimming”.

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Lindsey also supported her statement, “You just keep swimming”. Hathaway continued with her analyses and noted, “Cyclops is Bruce, the shark kind of. ” Matt Damon also noted, “Perfect way to contextualise the movie”.

Christopher Nolan is the writer, director, and producer of the epic action-fantasy film The Odyssey. The film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient poem, The Odyssey. The film production was done under the company Syncopy.