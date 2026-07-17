Anne Hathaway in tears to see Trojan baby gift from Craig Melvin

Anne Hathaway received an adorable present for her baby-on-the-way.

On July 16, during an interview with Craig Melvin on Today, the host surprised the actress with a custom-made Odyssey-themed crochet baby outfit. The baby set includes a diaper cover, a cape, and a helmet.

Craig joked, “When the child comes out, we want the child ready for battle”. Hathaway gasped at seeing the crocheted cape, along with the outfit. “Who is talented enough to make all of this? Did you do it?”

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On the other hand, Tom Holland was also in awe, seeing the outfit, “that is so cute”. Craig jokingly advised Holland, “Tom, when you have your child”. Holland added, “I know where to come. I’ll come right back here”.

Anne Hathaway surprised her fans with her third pregnancy announcement on June 19 through her Instagram reel. In the video, which is so sweet, Anne is seen entering the room with her hands on her stomach, then happily showing her baby bump. Her caption was short and simple: “x Baby, I’m yours x.”