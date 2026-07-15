Anne Hathaway named her third pregnancy a buzzer-beater pregnancy.

On Monday, during the latest episode of the podcast Late Night with Seth Meyers, she and the jewelry designer, Adam Shulman, “knew what they were doing” when they conceived baby No. 3.

The actress continued, “We were so shocked it worked,” the “Odyssey” star said. “We knew … but we were so shocked it went this way.” When Hathaway joked that her child on the way is a “buzzer beater,” Seth Meyers gushed, “That’s great! You got it in right at the buzzer.”

The host, who is a three-time dad, went on to give Hathaway advice for her bigger brood, saying there is “not much you can do except watch” since parenthood “goes from [being] just terrified to watching a TV show you binge.”

Hathaway replied, “That’s great because I love the channel right now, so it’s just more of that. Oh, cool, a new cast member.” News broke last month that Hathaway and Shulman are expanding their family when the Emmy winner debuted her bump during a St. Tropez getaway. The Golden Globe winner subsequently posted to Instagram, writing, “Baby, I’m yours.”

Read More:Anne Hathaway Pregnant?: Oscar winner expecting third child with husband Adam Shulman

While Hathaway hid her pregnancy during the “Devil Wears Prada 2” press tour in June, she has flaunted it while promoting her latest project. Most recently, Hathaway appeared on Meyers’ talk show in an all-white ensemble that the host said had her “glowing.” Hathaway and Shulman, who wed in 2012, are already the parents of sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

In 2019, the Oscar winner opened up about her fertility struggles, calling it a “really painful and very isolating” experience “full of self-doubt.”Having children was “more complicated” for her than “wav[ing] a magic wand,” she told the Associated Press at the time.

“You get pregnant, and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time,” Hathaway noted. “But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant: That’s not really the story. Or that’s one part of the story.” She and Shulman have been together since 2008.