Anne Hathaway opens up about career boom, motherhood

Anne Hathaway showcased her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street, making a red carpet appearance ahead of the film’s release.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actor wore blue denim with a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung sculptural high-low halter top in celestial-blue and vivid-crimson silk Mikado, with a cascading train. The look, styled by Erin Walsh, highlighted Hathaway’s pregnancy, while she completed the appearance with dewy make-up featuring a classic red lip and a sleek high ponytail.

In the recent interview with PEOPLE at the London premiere of The Odyssey, Hathaway spoke about balancing motherhood with a busy professional schedule. She described the experience as “extremely surreal”.

Read More: Anne Hathaway reveals unique challenge of filming The Odyssey

She also added, “I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal,” Hathaway said. “But I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often and certainly doesn’t last forever”.

The actor said she intends to enjoy the current stage of her career and family life. She further stated, “So I’m just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I’m going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water that’ll be that moment”.

Hathaway announced in June that she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their third child. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan and Jack.

The End of Oak Street premiere comes as Hathaway continues a busy period of film releases, including her role in The Odyssey.