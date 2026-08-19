Anne Hathaway made every possible effort to bring back Julie Andrews for the upcoming Princess Diaries 3.

In her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Odyssey star revealed that she “did push really hard” on Julie, but she doesn’t feel she should be a part of it. She continued, “First of all, I just want to say if she has a change of heart, we’re down”.

She further mentioned in her statement and noted, “Just anything, really. But we also want to be respectful. Like, for goodness sakes, if anybody has contributed to the world of entertainment and to our collective joy, it’s her. Whatever she wants, we completely understand”. The 43-year-old actress added, “We did push really hard to see if she would want to do it.”

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Previously, Julie revealed to TODAY that her plans with Princess Diaries are clear. She stated at that time that, “I’m not going to be in it”. Julie explained, “I think the story is slightly different, and I’m not quite sure how they’re dealing with that. She also noted, “But it’s too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia. It’s her story. It’s not really mine.”

Anne gave the green light to the third film, and said on SiriusXM to Andy, “I think we had a story breakthrough. I think we are moving in the right direction. “The script that we were working on we kind of had to start over with this new direction, which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is gonna be the one”.