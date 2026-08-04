Anne Hathaway celebrated 25 years of The Princess Diaries in her Hollywood career.

The Oscar-winning actress marked the milestone by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the beloved Disney film on Instagram, reflecting on the movie that introduced her to audiences around the world.

In the post, she also mentioned, “25 years later and it’s still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me! Thank you all for loving The Princess Diaries as much as I do. I am forever grateful for my PD family!!”

She also paid tribute to the film’s director, Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. She added, “Love you Garry, miss you every day”.

The video included clips of Hathaway on set introducing herself before showing moments from filming. At the end, the young actress thanked Marshall, Andrews and the cast and crew for making the experience “so much fun.”

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The film was followed by a sequel in 2004, and Hathaway recently shared a promising update on the long-awaited third installment. Speaking on SiriusXM‘s Radio Andy last month, she revealed the team had a “story breakthrough” and is now moving in “the right direction,” although the script was restarted to take a new approach.

Hathaway previously said playing Mia Thermopolis “changed my life,” calling the experience “a fairytale.” Released on August 3, 2001, The Princess Diaries marked Hathaway’s feature film debut at just 18 years old. She starred as Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary teenager who discovers she is the heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, alongside Julie Andrews.