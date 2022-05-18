‘Announce elections of prepare for revolution’ warns Sheikh Rasheed

Gujranwala: AML Cheif Sheikh Rasheed has demanded to the government to announce fresh elections before PTI’s Azaadi March or be ready for a ‘revolution, ARY News reported.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rashed address Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public gathering in Gujranwala and demanded the government to announce new elections immediately.

The government should get ready to face a ‘revolution’ if they do not announce elections before the Azaadi March.

The former Interior Minister alleged the incumbent government of using their influence to end corruption cases and said that they will not let them do it.

Sheikh mocked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that he develops backache every time he has to appear in a court hearing.

He took to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that his son, who has not even constructed a bathroom, has been made the communication minister.

The AML head Sheikh Rasheed said that the country is going to default soon as the dollar has crossed Rs200.

Earlier today, the Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed had claimed that interviews for caretaker PM are being held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad.

