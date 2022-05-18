Sheikh Rasheed claims interviews for caretaker PM underway

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday claimed that interviews for caretaker PM are being held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after getting an extension in his interim bail from the Lahore High Court bench of Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed took the Shehbaz government by surprise and said that they have only one vote majority in their centre, the entire opposition is alive on a single vote.

“The incumbent government is begging the institutions to give them one year guarantee.”

Sheikh Rasheed claimed that interviews of economists for the caretaker Prime Minister are being held. Major decisions are to be taken before May 31, he added.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed’s interim bail extended

The former interior minister further said that the whole nation is with Imran Khan for the long march, it would be better to announce the election before the long march.

On Tuesday, former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari advised PM Shehbaz Sharif to continue with courage, said sources.

According to the inside story of the meetings of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman with PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s present economic woes.

Comments