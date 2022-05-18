Sheikh Rasheed’s interim bail extended

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed after the registration of eleven cases in different cities across the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed reached the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court for an extension in his pre-arrest bail.

The LHC has extended the interim bail of Sheikh Rasheed until June 6.

It may be recalled that eleven cases have been registered against former interior minister in different cities while the police have already arrested his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.

A case was registered against more than 150 people including PTI Chairman and Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill in the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

Read more: Masjid-e-Nabawi: IHC bars registering FIRs against PTI leaders

Earlier, the Awami Muslim League chief and the former interior minister had filed a petition at Kohsar police station in which he said that he was also receiving threats from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others.

Rasheed said that if he was killed then Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz should be interrogated, Rana Sanaullah, Hussain Nawaz, Moin Nawaz and Salman Shahbaz should be interrogated.

