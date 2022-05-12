Masjid-e-Nabawi: IHC bars registering FIRs against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped authorities from registering FIRs against PTI leaders in a case related to the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

Hearing the plea of PTI leaders against the registration of cases against them after the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, IHC CJ, Justice Athar Minallah said what happened in Medina, should have not happened and asked how can use of religion can be refrained in politics.

The use of religion card in political matters is a crime and it is the responsibility of the government to look into the matter closely.

Justice Minallah remarked that Pakistan has beard a lot of losses in Pakistan’s over use of religion cards in the political area. Has the state fulfiled its responsibility in the matter? the IHC CJ asked the AGP Ashtar Ausaf.

The AGP sought time from the court and added that the government has summoned a report into the issue.

Read more: Pakistanis arrested for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabawi

The lawyer of Qasim Suri, the former deputy speaker of NA said his client was attacked in Ramzan, while Fawad Chaudhry said people have been killed in the past over religion card into the politics.

Later, the IHC stopped police from registering FIRs against the PTI leaders and adjourned the hearing.

The Faislabad and Attock police have registered a case against 150 people, including the PTI chairman, for allegedly harassing, hurling abuses, and sloganeering against the Pakistani delegation led by PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Masjid-e-Nabvi earlier this week.

