Pakistanis arrested for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities Friday arrested some Pakistanis over violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Medina on Thursday by loudly chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

According to details, a spokesman for the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan, while confirming the arrests of Pakistanis, said that citizens have been arrested for violating the sanctity of the sacred place.

PM Shehbaz and his delegation had reached Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

As PM Shehbaz and his delegation arrived at the mosque, the protesters started chanting slogans of “chor, chor (thieves)” when they saw the premier and harassed and raised objectionable slogans against Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Earlier in the day, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said that Pakistan would request Saudi Arabia to take action against elements involved in raising slogans at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

The interior minister made the statement in a press conference today flanked by Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

“This shameful act was planned in Pakistan at the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,” he alleged.

