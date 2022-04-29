Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) incident: Pakistan to request Saudi Arabia for action against slogan chanters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said on Friday said that Pakistan would request Saudi Arabia to take action against elements involved in raising slogans at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH), ARY News reported.

The interior minister made the statement in a press conference today flanked by Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Condemning the act, Rana Sanaullah claimed alleged that the shameful act was planned in Pakistan by a “select group.”

“This shameful act was planned in Pakistan at the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,” he alleged.

“Pakistani government will request Saudi Arabia authorities to provide identification of the culprits involved in this shameful act for action against them,” he said adding that government will take advice from Law Ministry for proceeding action against such elements.

The interior minister warned the former PM to refrain from spreading anarchy and hatred in the country. “PTI Chairman Imran Khan is spreading anarchy in the country just to achieve his political objectives.”

Qamar Zaman Kaira, in his remarks, also strongly condemned the despicable act by a handful of elements at the second most sacred place on the earth for Muslims.

Imran Khan must shun the practice of spreading hatred and creating divisions among the society for his vested interest, he added.

“Nobody will be allowed to target state institutions,” Qaira added.

The shameful incident occurred on Thursday when Pilgrims chanted slogans, ‘Shehbaz Sharif, Chor Choor [thief]’, just after the prime minister along with his delegation arrived at the Masjid-e-Nabavi Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

After the pilgrims expressed outrage over the delegation including Shahzain Bugti and Marriyum Aurangzeb, the security guards surrounded the vehicle of Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders.

