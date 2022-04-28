‘Shehbaz Sharif, Chor Chor’: Pilgrims chant slogans in Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH)

MADINAH: Pilgrims started chanting slogans, ‘Shehbaz Sharif, Chor Choor [thief]’, just after the prime minister along with his delegation arrived at the Masjid-e-Nabavi Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Madinah on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As seen in the video going viral on social media, people started chanting slogans of ‘chor chor’ upon seeing the Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation.

After the pilgrims expressed outrage over the delegation including Shahzain Bugti and Marriyum Aurangzeb, the security guards surrounded the vehicle of Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders.

A crowd followed the government delegation and kept raising slogans against them.

PM Sharif arrived in Madinah earlier in the day on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Sharif was received by Governor Medina Prince Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud and high-level Saudi officials. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and other federal ministers are accompanying the prime minister.

This is PM Sharif’s first foreign trip after assuming office earlier this month.

During the visit, the premier will hold talks with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. The prime minister will visit Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW). He will also perform Umrah in Makkah.

Comments