Annural Khalid named Pakistan’s first woman RADAR Artist by Spotify

Pakistan’s rising singing sensation Annural Khalid is the first woman to be named RADAR Artist of the Year 2024 by Spotify.

With her melodious voice and multiple song lyrics to her credit, Annural Khalid has been acknowledged as Artist of the Year for 2024 by the audio streaming platform Spotify, under its RADAR Pakistan program.

Spotify unveiled a short documentary, reflecting on the singer’s musical journey, dating back to her school days.

Speaking of the feat, which comes with the launch of her debut album, a perfect blend of chill pop and R&B, Khalid said, “Spotify RADAR is a huge deal to me for sure. I feel like I get to share my story with an even bigger audience and it feels so good to know that people can associate who I really am as a person with the perception they have of me as an artist.”

“I think that’s something I have been trying to do for a while and with RADAR, me and so many other emerging artists were finally able to do,” she added.

Pertinent to note here that RADAR Pakistan is a part of Spotify’s global emerging artist program, which is dedicated to identifying and elevating promising musical talents from across the country.

Before Khalid, singers Hasan Raheem, Taha G, Maanu and Hassan & Roshaan have been named the RADAR Artists of Spotify.

