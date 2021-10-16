Another 2.4m doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received 2.4 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution programme on Saturday.

The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad said in a Twitter statement that 2.4 million doses of the American vaccine arrived in Pakistan this morning as part of the 9.6 million shots arriving this month.

This morning 2.4 million doses of #Pfizer vaccines arrived in Pakistan as part of the 9.6 million COVID-19 doses arriving this month. Together we will beat the pandemic here and at home. #USPAK #Vax2Pak #COVAX 🇺🇸🇵🇰 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 16, 2021

Last month, the United States (US) shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan.

“The U.S. has shipped another tranche of Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan. The 6.6 million doses will arrive in time to assist the Pakistani government inoculate young and at-risk Pakistanis and mitigate the fourth COVID-19 wave,” said the embassy had tweeted.

It said this donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan to 15.8 million. The US is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access, added the embassy.

