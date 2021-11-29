Another alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz leaks

LAHORE: Another alleged audio of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz has been leaked in which she is talking to Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman.

According to the details, another alleged audio of the former prime minister’s daughter has been leaked. In the audio, Maryam Nawaz can be heard saying that she personally talked o Mir Shakeel as what they wanted from Geo was not happening.

“You are showing facts from both sides, to which I told Mir Shakeel that you should show it. Imran Khan lied without confirmation. Imran Khan not only repeated this lie but also make up ten things,” she can be heard in the alleged audio leaked.

In the alleged audio, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif further said that she said the same thing to Mian Amir, who replied: “Now see what I do with him.”

Read more: Maryam Nawaz admits it’s her voice in viral audio

It may be recalled that earlier during the PML-N regime, the alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz’s media team had come to light, which the PML-N leader admitted is her voice. In the earlier audio leak, Maryam Nawaz was instructing to stop advertisements of several channels including ARY News.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!